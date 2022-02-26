Colony Group LLC Buys 112 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 711.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $186.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average is $192.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.95 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

