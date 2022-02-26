Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

