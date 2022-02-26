Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.44 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

