Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 240,408 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,947,000 after purchasing an additional 849,139 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

