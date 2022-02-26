Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT opened at $286.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.18 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

