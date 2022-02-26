Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Aaron James Deer Acquires 3,000 Shares

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928,840 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after acquiring an additional 631,265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.