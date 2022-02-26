Comerica Bank Acquires 1,865 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83.

