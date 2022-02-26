Comerica Bank Acquires 45,468 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,291 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $504,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.55. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

