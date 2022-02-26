Comerica Bank Acquires 49,922 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $105.92 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock worth $2,574,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Atkore Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.