Comerica Bank Has $14.82 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.45, a PEG ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

