Comerica Bank Has $15.95 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,291 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

