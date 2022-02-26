Comerica Bank Has $16.95 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

