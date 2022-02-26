Comerica Bank Increases Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

