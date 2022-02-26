Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$13.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 1,737,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,970. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 146,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.