Comparing Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO – Get Rating) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Contango Ore alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Contango Ore and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00 Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Contango Ore and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Contango Ore and Loncor Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.42) -9.70 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.24 million ($0.02) -20.70

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contango Ore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Contango Ore has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Contango Ore beats Loncor Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Contango Ore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.