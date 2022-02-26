Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

CMP opened at $58.28 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

