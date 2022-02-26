Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN opened at $19.04 on Friday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 349,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.