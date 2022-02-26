Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $88.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $350.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded up 0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 54.77. 56,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,819. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 57.41.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

