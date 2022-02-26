Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.