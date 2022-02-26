Contrasting Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) & The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications -1.88% -0.84% -0.35% The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50%

95.9% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of The Coretec Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iridium Communications and The Coretec Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $583.44 million 8.61 -$56.05 million ($0.09) -434.67 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million ($0.02) -2.45

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications. Iridium Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Coretec Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iridium Communications and The Coretec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 0 4 1 3.20 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc. is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government. The Land Mobile business engages in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the land mobile sector, providing handset services to areas not served or inconsistently served by existing terrestrial communications networks. The Maritime business provides broadband terminals, embedded devices and handsets. Its market space includes merchant shipping, fishing, research vessels and specialized water craft. The Aviation business provides mobile satellite communications services to the aviation sector. Its services are used in commercial and global government aviation applications, principally by corporate jets, corporate and government helicopter fleets, specialized general aviation fleets, such as medevac companies and fire suppression fleets, and high-end personal aircraft. The IoT Data Services provid

About The Coretec Group (Get Rating)

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

