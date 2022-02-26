Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Copa by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE:CPA opened at $88.93 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.