Cormark Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.11.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$9.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,548,038.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

