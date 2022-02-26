CoStar Group’s (CSGP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CoStar Group stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

