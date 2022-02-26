Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Covetrus stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,769. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Covetrus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Covetrus by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Covetrus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

