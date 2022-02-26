Cowen Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $77.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.02.

NYSE XOM opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $329.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

