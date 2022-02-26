Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CELZ opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. Creative Medical Technology has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.36% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

