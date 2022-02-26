Credit Suisse AG Acquires 27,099 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

In related news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.14. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

