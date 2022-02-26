Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,869 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

ESTE stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

