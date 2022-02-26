Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 106,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.