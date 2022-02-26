Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 45.84% of Real Brokerage worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

