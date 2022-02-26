Credit Suisse Group Boosts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €33.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €20.00 ($22.73) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.