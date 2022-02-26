Credit Suisse Group Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $24.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

