Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $256.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.60.

Wayfair stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

