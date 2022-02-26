Credit Suisse Group Trims MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $31.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of MD opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. MEDNAX has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MEDNAX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

