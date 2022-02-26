Cross Research Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cross Research from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cross Research currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

