Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $196,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

