CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.