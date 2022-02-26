Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 392.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,279,000 after buying an additional 85,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alector by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Alector Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.