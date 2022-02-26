Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.