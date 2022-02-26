Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 559,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,600,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Western Digital by 869.2% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 99,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

