Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

