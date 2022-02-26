Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 63,256 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,256 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

