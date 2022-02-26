Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 77,106 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,106 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.