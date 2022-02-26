Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

CMI stock opened at $203.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.22. Cummins has a 52 week low of $198.13 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

