Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives $10.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

NYSE CTOS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.