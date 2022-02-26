CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of UAN stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,662.50 and a beta of 1.81.
About CVR Partners (Get Rating)
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.