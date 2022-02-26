CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,662.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

