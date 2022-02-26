CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 73,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$90.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

