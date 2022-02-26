DA Davidson Lowers Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Price Target to $7.50

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Crown Crafts news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 59,962 shares of company stock worth $414,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

