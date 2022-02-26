Daniel C. Bartok Buys 1,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $924.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.91. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

