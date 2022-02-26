Daniel C. Bartok Buys 1,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $924.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.91. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.55.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.