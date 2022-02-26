Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:DNMR opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $395.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.53.
In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
