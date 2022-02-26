Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $395.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

